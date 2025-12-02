SPD offers tips for discouraging package thefts as the holidays approach

As the December holidays approach, many people are ordering gifts online. The Springfield Police Department is offering advice to avoid having those items stolen.

According to the department, porch thefts typically increase during the holiday season, and most are crimes of opportunity. But there are things you can do to minimize the risk of being a victim.

Install security cameras or video doorbells that can capture images of potential thieves.

Use smart cameras with motion detection. Those can trigger lights and send alerts directly to your phone, allowing you to see what’s happening in real time.

And register your camera with SPD in case a crime happens in your neighborhood. According to SPD, officers won’t be able to monitor footage without your permission.

Choose alternate delivery options such as ship to store or to an Amazon locker or other secure pick-up site. Or use a porch lock-box.

And track packages and set up alerts so you can retrieve a package quickly after it’s delivered. You might also ask a trusted neighbor to take it inside for you.

If you have been the victim of a porch pirate, you can file a report online at springfieldmo.gov/police.