Citizens Memorial Hospital names new chief medical officer

Citizens Memorial Hospital has named Dr. Staci Rogers as its new chief medical officer.

She’ll lead clinical strategy, oversee patient safety efforts and guide medical innovation across the CMH system, according to the organization. One of her roles as chief medical officer will be to help CMH expand access to care in rural communities.

Rogers will replace Dr. Ron Evans who is retiring in January after serving eight years as chief medical officer and 33 years at Bolivar Family Care Center as a family practice physician.

Rogers has more than 21 years of health care experience, including 11 years in leadership. She most recently served as chief transformation officer at CoxHealth in Springfield. In that role, she led systemwide projects that prioritized clinical initiatives and connected organizational resources, teams and data to improve patient care and operational efficiency. Her work focused on removing barriers to care and strengthening collaboration among physicians, nurses and administrative staff, according to CHM.

Rogers is an obstetrics and gynecology physician who has worked at CoxHealth for 17 years.