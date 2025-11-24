© 2025 KSMU Radio
KSMU is ending service to translator K255AH at 98.9 FM in Joplin. Learn more here.

Another unplowed Missouri prairie remnant moves into conservation ownership

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 24, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST
Fringed poppy mallow, a Missouri native.
Mervin Wallace/Missouri Prairie Foundation
Fringed poppy mallow, a Missouri native.

The Missouri Prairie Foundation purchased the 38.8-acre property near Joplin in early November.

The Missouri Prairie Foundation has acquired a 38.8-acre prairie remnant in Newton County.

The new tract near Joplin includes 30 acres of old-growth remnant prairie and eight acres with a cropping history that MPF plans to reconstruct as a prairie planting. It’s about two miles from three other prairies in conservation ownership: Noah Brown's Prairie and Carver Prairie as well as the northern portion of the Missouri Department of Conservation's Diamond Grove Prairie.

MPF Vice President of Science and Management Bruce Shuette said they’re very happy to be able to protect the property, especially "given the extreme rarity of unplowed prairie in the state."

MPF said, despite the prairie having been in a hay regime for many years, it’s been able to identify numerous remnant-dependent plants, including prairie coreopsis, lead plant, New Jersey tea and fringed poppy mallow.

Additional surveys of the site are planned in the upcoming growing season.

MPF now owns and manages 5,085 acres of land, it said, "including some of the most biologically diverse old-growth prairies in the state."

Prior to settlement, Missouri was 1/3 prairie, according to MDC, but now just 0.5% of those original grasslands remain.

"Most native prairies have been plowed and planted with crops or cool-season grasses, making remnant prairie among the rarest types of habitat in the world," according to MDC's website. But prairies provide vital habitat for many native wildlife species.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
