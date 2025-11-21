Former Missouri State University President Dr. Arthur Mallory dies at age 92

A major figure in education has died. Dr. Arthur Mallory, former president of then Southwest Missouri State College – now Missouri State University, was 92.

He assumed the role of the fifth president of his alma mater on November 7, 1964 at just 31-years-old. During his time as president. enrollment grew 130%, and several new facilities were built – Greenwood Lab School, Craig Hall, Temple Hall, Taylor Health Center, Baker Bookstore, Woods House and Blair-Shannon House. The university also began offering graduate programs.

Mallory led the institution during a pivotal time in history, according to the university. Colleges across the country, including MSU, saw students, faculty and staff demonstrating about civil rights issues, the Vietnam War and free speech.

After his presidency, Mallory served as commissioner of education at the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for 16 years. He’s credited with expanding Parents as Teachers and advocating for special education and gifted programs.

Mallory was a native of Buffalo, Missouri – the family moved there when his father, Dillard, became superintendent of Dallas County Schools. His mom and dad both taught in one-room schools.

KSMU’s Mike Smith facilitated an interview between Gary Funk and Mallory for a story in 2016.

"When we drove into Buffalo in 1944 in August, there was one stoplight out on the highway — on Highway 65," he said. "And there was a light on top of the water tower, and those were the lights in town. We'd moved away from the metropolis of Verona, Missouri where my dad had been superintendent of schools for 10 years."

Mallory told Funk what the three most important things for a successful education are.

"If you can have access, a supportive home and a willing learner, you can have a good school anywhere," he said.

When Mallory moved on from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, he returned to his alma mater. He served as dean of the college of education at then Southwest Missouri State University from 1988 to 1991.

“Dr. Mallory was someone I had the privilege of knowing, and our conversations always reflected his deep commitment to Missouri State and the people we serve,” said Missouri State President Richard B. Williams in a press release. “His leadership during a challenging time expanded opportunity for students and strengthened the university’s commitment to dialogue and public service.”