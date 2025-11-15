As the holidays approach, 2 local cat rescues offer adoption specials

Two local pet rescues are offering special adoption events this holiday season. Eden Animal Haven in Brighton and Watching Over Whiskers in Springfield are both feline-only pet rescues focused on finding good homes for cats and kittens.

The goal of Watching Over Whiskers, 3014 E. Sunshine, is to give cats who have been neglected or abandoned a new home. This holiday season, the organization is running a special holiday campaign to provide felines with a new home for a discounted fee. During this special event, single cats will cost $75 to adopt, and the adoption fee for bonded pairs is $150, a savings of $25. New adopters will receive a special goodie bag of treats to help their feline friend or friends adjust to their new home.

All the cats at Watching Over Whiskers are fully vetted and microchipped.

For first-time cat adopters, the organization recommends working with a rescue because they can help match owners with a pet that fits their lifestyle and experience.

Marci Bowling the founder of Watching Over Whiskers said that "our goal is to listen to the adopter, learn about the adopter's family, lifestyle and cat experience and then suggest several cats or kittens to meet."

Eden Animal Haven is a cage-free shelter dedicated to providing cats and kittens with a new home. There 12 community playrooms, providing cats with plenty of space to move around and live freely. The goal is to provide felines with a stress-free environment.

Leslie Sawyer, founder Eden Animal Haven, said "our cats are housed in community playrooms instead of cages, and we have seven patios attached to our building, so there's actually 12 community rooms, and seven of them have "catios" which are enclosed, screened in porches that the cats can go out and sit and enjoy."

Eden Animal Haven is offering an adoption special through the end of November. The fee for cats and kittens up for adoption at PetSmart, 2640 S. Campbell in Springfield, is $50 off the usual cost. That's made possible by a grant from Petfinder Kia Pet Adoption.