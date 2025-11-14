City of Willard working on policy as it joins Missouri communities using license plate cameras

Willard is one of the latest communities making use of Flock Automated License Plate Reader cameras.

They heard the first reading of a new policy governing their use at their Board of Alders meeting this week. A follow up reading and vote is scheduled for November 24.

That policy includes quarterly and annual reporting to the board, limits on retaining footage and discipline procedures for unauthorized use.

The Willard Police Department also emphasized the Flock cameras are to be “treated as an investigative tool, not a continuous monitoring platform.”

In July, Willard approved installing 18 cameras in the city.

Willard City Administrator Wes Young said early results are encouraging, in a statement he said within a few days of going live the cameras helped generate a lead in a leaving-the-accident case. He said the case is still open, but they’d have no leads otherwise.

The costs for this year in Willard were largely covered by a grant from the State of Missouri, aside from just over $2 thousand paid out by Willard. Grants have been a popular way for cities to pay for Flock systems.

The Blue Shield Grant used by Willard is part of the Governor’s Blue Shield program which has used grants as an incentive to encourage spending on law enforcement and participation in regional anti-crime task forces. The Governor’s office recently announced over 200 Missouri counties and cities are a part of the program, and the state has distributed $10 million in grant money to those involved.

Flock Automated License Plate Reader cameras are in use in Springfield, Nixa, Ozark and Branson, as well as St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia.

Springfield has 42 total Flock license plate cameras, which SPD says are used daily.

Flock also makes shot detection devices. They were tested on a small scale from late 2024 to early 2025 in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department told KSMU they found the Flock shot detection technology wasn’t “effective enough to justify a purchase." SPD said it continues to consider “new and emerging technologies that could enhance the safety of the Springfield community as well as the efficiency and effectiveness of the police department.”