The Ozark Mountain Daredevils’ Curtain Call concert series and their farewell to touring life

The shows, presented by Kaleidoscope, mark a homecoming for the band as they close out more than 50 years of life on the road with the music that made them legends of the Ozarks.

On November 13, the band will perform with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for what they describe as a “breathtaking symphonic performance.” On the 14th, a celebration of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils' impact on Ozarkian music will feature local musicians and bands performing original music as well as deep cuts from the group’s discography. Finally, on the 15th, the band will take the stage for a “celebratory performance – bringing together their signature sound, decades of memories, and generations of fans.”

Before capping off their career as a touring band, the group made sure to get in one last spin.

“It's been so rewarding for the band because we intentionally did two years [of touring] because we wanted to go to a lot of cities that the band used to play in but maybe had not been there because there was a period, the wilderness years, you know, after they lost their record label, they spent a lot of time in Canada, and then they toured sporadically,” said Dwight Glenn, band manager. “I know this year alone this will be show 49, 50 and 51. We did over 40 last year. We've been from one coast to the other. We've been to Canada. And where else would we stop this final tour but where it all began?”

Glenn became the manager for the Daredevils after previously working as a show promoter for the band for several years and having decided to make a career change. “I said, I'm not going to promote anymore. You know, it’s a fun business, but the shows you make money on don't make enough to cover the ones that don't go so well," Glenn said.

Throughout the years, the Ozark Mountain Daredevils have seen many changes.

“There have been 35 people that have taken the stage since 1972 as an Ozark Mountain Daredevils, and to a man and to a woman,” said Glenn. “[But] it was all about staying true to the songs, to the lyrics," he adds. “Because the songs is what has always mattered. It was never an ego trip. You know, so many of today's tunes are, I hate to say it, they could be AI generated, they could be autotuned. We still play real instruments on real amps, make real mistakes, and we own every one of them. But this band in its current form, I think from a musicianship standpoint, is the best they've ever been.”

But it seems the Daredevils are even more excited about the performances of their friends and colleagues than that of their own.

“I will say this our band of the three nights is more excited about the generations show to see all these talented friends,” said Glenn. “These are all friends of ours, and our band wanted to be intentional with one of these last three shows to give younger artists, new artists, the opportunity to be on a stage that's maybe a little bit bigger than they normally play and be exposed to a crowd they might not be exposed to because the Daredevils had to have a chance 53 years ago,” he explained. “So if we can let somebody be turned on to the Hillbenders, to Justin, to Lyle, to Amy, to Molly, then we're trying to pass the torch.”

“As a musician from Springfield, the sound and story of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils became somewhat of a template," said Justin Larkin, one of many local musicians chosen to perform on the bill. “They were able to achieve a grand success while remaining firmly planted in their roots. They took their Ozarks heritage everywhere they went, both in their namesake and in the sound and spirit of their uniquely Ozarkian flavor of music. It is a true honor to pay tribute to them at this special event”

Larkin will perform in his new trio featuring Clint Housman and Seth Randolph. In addition to this performance, Amy Elizabeth Clark with the Paynter family, the Chandy’s Molly Healey String Project, The Hellbenders, Lyle Strickland and Supe Granda with the Cashew Chickens will be heard at the “Generations” concert on November 14.

To purchase tickets, visit www.theozarkmountaindaredevils.com or hammonshall.com .