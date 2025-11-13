Joplin petition sparks dialogue on homelessness policies and city ordinances

A recent petition urged the Joplin city council to "Stop Criminalizing Homelessness." While it garnered only 500 signatures, it caught the attention of city officials. After writing the petition, city officials organized a meeting with Joplin Police Chief Richard Pearson and Mayor Keenan Cortez.

Joplin resident Taylor Stewart wrote the petition.

She says there's been a misconception about the petition's purpose. Stewart wanted to ensure the city's ordinances are beneficial to the homeless population. The goal was not to stop enforcement or "create special treatment for those experiencing homelessness".

"I just want to be clear that the idea behind the petition was productive policies that actually help reduce homelessness and the community's complaints," Stewart said.

Homelessness has been a growing issue since the 2011 EF-5 tornado. An overwhelming majority of the houses destroyed by the tornado were owned by middle class residents. As a result, in 2012 Joplin's Point-In-Time count revealed the city's homeless population spiked.

The cost of living has exacerbated the issue. The 2024 Point in Time Count revealed the homeless population is the highest since the pandemic.

Addressing homelessness has been a top priority for Joplin city officials. Along with a recommendation from the consulting firm Sharity, the city established the Regional Commission on Homelessness to examine the issue from a holistic perspective. Assistant city manager Tony Robyn says the problem is complex and challenging.

"We're not going to be able to solve homelessness, but how can we work better and collaborate better together to manage it differently?" Robyn said.

The commission has become more robust since its formation earlier this year. The director of homelessness response had been in the position for a little over two months, but had created a Community Plan. Robyn said the plan created a more focused approach to what to work on, whether it be governance or structural issues.

Robin Smith with the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Missouri is on the commission. She said Joplin is moving in the right direction. According to her, the city has been good about police department response and effective collaboration. But certain perceptions and responses still need improvement.

"As far as people waiting to get into an organization on the weekend or getting picked up because they're standing on the sidewalk with their stuff and the place isn't open yet. That has been a bone of contention," added Smith.

Joplin's city council recently approved an ordinance prohibiting the dropping off of transient people in the city. A transient person is someone who is traveling from city to city and doesn't stay in one place.

James Whitford is the executive director of Watered Gardens - a social services organization in Joplin. He said the ordinance makes sense because the community has to care for its own.

"We want our energy and compassion to be directed there," added Whitford.

According to the agenda item, the ordinance prioritizes citizens, resources, community health, and safety, and deters other jurisdictions from the reckless displacement of problematic transient individuals.

