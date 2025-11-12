Missouri Jobs with Justice calls for campaign contribution limits in Springfield municipal elections

Missouri Jobs with Justice held a rally and press conference Wednesday ahead of the Plans and Policies Committee focusing on campaign finance limits for municipal elections.

Roman Moody, a local leader with Missouri Jobs with Justice, said they wanted to be sure the committee knows that they support campaign contribution limits in Springfield. He said they’d like to see campaign donations capped at $2600.

"Springfield deserves fair elections. You, me, our friends, our neighbors, our voices deserve to be heard," he said. "That means big money out and everyday people in. Campaign finance reform not only strengthens the voices of the people who have felt silenced for too long. It helps restore the confidence we should all have in our local government. Our leaders should represent us, not just the wealthy few."

After a the short event in front of the Busch Municipal Building, the group handed out public comment cards for people to fill out that it planned to present to the Plans and Policies Committee.