Concerns grow for SNAP recipients who await partial November benefits

Millions of Americans and many communities rely on the now partially frozen food assistance program, SNAP, to combat food insecurity.

For this Springfield woman, SNAP is the only way she can support her three daughters. She explained that she’s been relying on the program for seven months after leaving her abusive marriage.

“”My life, it's still controlled by my husband,” she said.

He lives in a different state, she explained, and he gives her the minimum amount of money she needs to support herself and their daughters. She's a homeschool mom, she said, so she's not able to get a job. She said the money her husband gives her is just enough to cover the bills, so she tries to stretch whatever’s left for food.

But, she said, it's complicated.

“I have a daughter. She has celiac so everything has to be gluten free,” she said. “And that part, its expensive. It eats a big chunk of my budget, my grocery budget.”

She added that her daughter also has to carry an EpiPen with her because she’s allergic to citrus fruits as well.

“So I have to be careful with that, and right now, I’m just struggling because I don’t know what to do,” she explained.

Her fridge and pantry are completely empty, she said, and her daughter has been constantly sick as a result. She said it's hard for her daughter to get through her school days without the resources she needs, adding that her daughter said her brain feels foggy and she can’t concentrate.

“I really do depend on SNAP because it helps me get through the month, it helps me get the food that my daughter needs,” she said. “And you know, there’s people out there that do take advantage of this, of SNAP, and then there's people like me who depend on this. I really need it for my kids.”

She said she’s asked for help but hasn't gotten any. She asked her family, but they’re in a similar situation. Her mother lives off her pension and retirement and isn’t in a place where she has much to give, she said.

When asked what her biggest concern is with this situation, she said, “just how I’m going to get through today and get to tomorrow.” She added that she really just doesn’t know.

About 10.5% of Missourians rely on SNAP benefits – that's about 660,000 people, according to USAFacts . The Missouri Budget Project said that SNAP helps roughly 320,000 households in Missouri.