Humane Society of Southwest Missouri offers free adoptions to all active and retired veterans on Veterans Day

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is the state's largest no-kill shelter in the southwest region. The shelter houses over 300 pets at a time. No-kill shelters do not euthanize animals, unlike other shelters. The goal for the Humane Society is to find a home for every pet. The Humane Society is holding a Veterans Day event

Tuesday.

It's offering free adoptions to veterans and active-duty military personnel in honor of their service. The adoption applies only to animals ages six months and older. If you are interested in adopting, it is recommended that you research which animal best fits your current living situation.

The Humane Society's Marketing Coordinator McKenzie Palmer said "we love to do this every year, we want to thank you for your service. So, all active and retired veterans receive one free adoption on November 11th."

To find out more about the Humane Society, visit https://www.swh.org/

