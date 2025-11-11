CPKC Holiday Train Visit to visit Pittsburg, Kansas & Joplin, Missouri later this month

The Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train will be making its way through Pittsburg and Joplin later this month. The company announced the stops Monday for the upcoming tour that starts November 19 and wraps up December 21. The tour starts in Maine and travels all the way down to Texas and back up to North Dakota. The C P K C's Holiday Train will visit Pittsburg and Joplin on Saturday November 29.

The first stop at about 11 a.m. will be in Pittsburg, along North Michigan Avenue between East 7th Street and East 10 Street. The Holiday Train will then move on to Joplin arriving at around 1 p.m. at 205 North Main Street. This year the Holiday Train will feature two guest performances. This year's bands are Smash Mouth and JJ Wilde. C P K C's Holiday Train schedule