Federally-funded Springfield dental clinic celebrates expansion

The expansion of a dental clinic operated by Jordan Valley Community Health Center means more people who can't otherwise afford dental care will be able to get it.

The Kingsley Dental Clinic at 2238 W. Kingsley St. in Springfield celebrated its grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting Friday.

The full expansion will provide 25 fully equipped dental treatment rooms.

Patricia Howell, assistant director for South Regional Clinics at Jordan Valley, said they'll now be able to expand access to some of the community's most vulnerable patients, including children and those with special health care needs.

"There is a huge need for early preventative dental care as well as emergency dental care," she said, "so a lot of individuals don't know the importance of it until they can't ignore it any longer, so we are here for those emergencies, but we're also here for that preventative care as well."

Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce Matt Morrow, speaking before the ribbon cutting, said "this investment means that families will be sustained in a way that they wouldn't otherwise be. And this investment means that lives and economies and opportunities are shaped for all of us who live here."

Previously, the clinic had four exam rooms, so they're able to serve almost six times the number of patients they could before. They've hired dentists as part of the expansion, according to Howell, and they have a pediatric dentist on staff.

The clinic offers not only staff trained to work with people with special health care needs but also a space for patients to feel calm in. There's a low sensory waiting room, noise cancellation headphones, calming bubble walls, fiber optic carpeting and more "to support patients with sensory processing disorders, autism, or anxiety," said JVCHC CEO Dr. Matthew Stinson in a statement. "The expanded space is available for all patients including pediatric patients, adults, and individuals with complex or special healthcare needs, ensuring a comfortable experience for every patient who walks through the door."

Expanded services include: Comprehensive pediatric dental care from infancy through adolescence; specialized services for children and teens, including sedation dentistry and behavioral support; and dedicated adult dental care with a focus on patients with special health care needs.

Dental providers accepting new patients are:



Dr. Anna Price, Pediatric dental specialist

Dr. Derek Smith, general dentist

Dr. Bethany Anders, general dentist

Dr. Shannon White, pediatric dental specialist

Jordan Valley recommends that children begin dental visits by age one or within six months of their first tooth to establish healthy habits early and prevent future dental trauma.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit www.jordanvalley.org or call (417)851-1566. Jordan Valley accepts Medicaid and offers sliding scale payment options for patients paying out-of-pocket.

