The Ozark Mountain Daredevils hang up touring life, but they won’t disappear

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils will close their touring chapter with a three-night “Curtain Call” concert series Nov. 13–15 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts in Springfield. Each night offers a unique theme: a collaboration with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, a “Generations Concert” on Friday featuring local artists reinterpreting archived Daredevils B-sides as an opening set, and an intimate “Evening With” performance on Saturday.

Founding member Michael “Supe” Granda said the group’s decision to stop touring comes after more than 50 years on the road. “We’ll keep writing, recording and playing when it means something, but the long drives and airports are a young man’s game. That part of our career is over,” he said with a chuckle after returning from a two-week tour across the country.

The Daredevils formed in Springfield in 1971 and quickly rose to fame with hits like “If You Wanna Get to Heaven” and “Jackie Blue.” Granda reflected on the band’s choice to stay rooted in the Ozarks instead of relocating to Los Angeles. “We decided to stick with whoever brought us to the dance, that’s our fans here in the Ozarks.”

Springfield Symphony conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett said performing with the Daredevils “is a blast,” adding that the collaboration lets orchestral and rock worlds collide uniquely. Local musician Molly Healy, who performs with both the Daredevils and her own string project, called the upcoming shows “a celebration of the Ozarks’ musical legacy.”

Tickets and information are available at hammonshall.com or ozarkmountaindaredevils.com.