St. Louis Children's Hospital at CoxHealth names new vice president

St. Louis Children’s Hospital at CoxHealth has named a vice president and administrator to lead the expansion of pediatric care in southwest Missouri.

Sarah Becker, director of Therapy and Audiology Services at St. Louis Children’s, will relocate to Springfield for the position.

CoxHealth and St. Louis Children’s Hospital announced in June that they had formed a joint venture to bring more advanced care to children and families in Springfield and the surrounding area. Pediatric specialists from Washington University School of Medicine will also support the venture. The goal is to reduce the need for families to travel for care.

Becker will lead the joint venture in its next steps, according to CoxHealth. Those include creating a new pediatric hospital within the walls of CoxHealth. Next year, the venture plans to break ground on an outpatient center that will include ambulatory surgery, pediatric specialty care clinics, imaging, lab services and infusion as well as physical, speech and occupational therapy.

Becker will begin her new role on December 1.