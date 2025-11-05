Ozark seeks input on accessibility

The City of Ozarks is updating its Transition Plan. A plan required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, which details assessments of and plans to address accessibility and compliance with the ADA in the city.

The plan requires public input, and the city is sharing a survey this month. It will close on November 21.

Residents of Ozark can provide their thoughts on ADA accessibility in the city. Find a link to the survey at ozarkmissouri.com/CivicAlerts