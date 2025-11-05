Marabella subdivision moves forward in Ozark

The City of Ozark’s Aldermen Monday night approved developer plans to move forward with a 200+ acre subdivision.

Aldermen approved three bills, annexing the 229 acres of the planned development into the city, rezoning it and approving the preliminary plat for the project.

The Marabella subdivision will be located on the Northeast corner of Ozark, bordered by N. Farmer Branch Rd, Raymond Rd and Southernview Rd. Just east of Highway 65.

The plan is for 789 dwelling units, ranging from apartments to townhouses and single-family lots, as well as significant recreational amenities including a pool, pickleball courts and a clubhouse.

The ambitious development calls for 18 phases over five to 10 years. Ozark Mayor Don Currence praised the details of plans submitted to the city.

He said it was clear and helped the city understand who would be doing what when, over the course of the multi-year multi-phase project.

There was no public comment period Monday night. A few Aldermen said they had received questions and comments from the public but had been satisfied after following up with city staff.