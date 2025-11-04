Greene County prepares public for Property Taxes and Senior Tax Credit

Greene County Collector Allen Icet is working to make sure the public is ready for property tax season. At a press conference Monday morning, he said residents should receive tax statements in the mail by next week. Payments are due by December 31. Icet said payments can be made online at countycollector.com, over the phone at 888-523-0054 and in-person or by mail to their office at 940 N. Boonville in Springfield, zip code 65802.

Icet stressed that regardless of the method, payments must be in by the thirty-first, and residents making last minute payments by mail should be careful.

“The way that I verify if I've received that by December 31st, is the US Postal Service stamp, the mark, the postmark on the bill,” Icet said.

Icet explained fees and interest are immediately added to any late payments and are mandated by state statute.

He said that if you do not receive a tax statement, and you know that you should, or if you have any questions, to contact his office. He added that staffing shortages mean you may not get through to someone with a phone call. He encouraged residents to email the office if possible.

He said they will “answer the emails in the order in which they're received, and you will receive an answer via email." He added a request; “please don't get frustrated with the office.”

You can email the Collector’s office at collectorhelp@greenecountymo.gov.

Find your tax statement and more information online at countycollector.com

The Greene County Collector’s office is also fine tuning its process for handling the Senior Property Tax Credit.

The credit allows eligible seniors, 62 and older, to essentially freeze their property tax assessment in place and receive a tax credit as the property’s assessed value, and tax liability, rises over time.

At Monday’s press conference, Collector Icet said those enrolled were previously required to reapply every year.

“We're no longer requiring that,” Icet explained. “We're going to self-report and we will audit internally to try to make the process as easy as possible for seniors.”

Icet said about 15,000 property owners enrolled the first year the program started, about 5,000 enrolled last year.

“At some point it will tend to level off,” Icet said, “because people will move, the home is sold, so people (will) be coming into the program and people leaving the program naturally."

Icet said those enrolled in the tax credit do still need to provide updates if there is a change in ownership, occupancy or contact information.

Icet did not give a total for the value of tax credits expected to be issued through the program. He did cite Springfield Public Schools as an example. Icet said his “back of the envelope math” calculates that SPS will receive about $2 million less this year than they would have.

For context SPS’s 2025-26 budget estimates just over $157 million in local tax revenue, up $6 million from the estimate for the 2024-25 school year.

First time applicants interested in applying must do so early next year. Applications will be open January 2 through June 30.

Again, more information can be found at countycollector.com