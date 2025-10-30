'Voice Unbroken' tells the story of Art Hains, the voice of the MSU Bears for 45 years

KSMU's Michele Skalicky talks with Art Hains about the documentary Voice Unbroken, which tells the story of his life, and with Dena Hildebrand, the film's director and producer.

Dena, how did the idea for this documentary come about?

Hildebrand: I actually was having a screening here at the Moxie in Springfield. It's over a year ago. And Art and his wife Lisa attended with our good friends Patty and Tim Swan. And it was my nephew, Ross Murray that said, 'you know, for your next documentary,' everybody's always giving me great ideas, but I know it when I hear it. And we had gone to dinner before, and it didn't even cross my mind until my nephew said, 'you know, he would be a great story.' And then I'm like, 'oh my gosh.' So it was right in front of me the entire time. And it wasn't until after he mentioned it that I'm like, 'yes, and we have to do this now since he's going to retire.'

How long did it take to put this documentary together, and and who all did you talk to for it?

Hildebrand: Well, we've been working for over a year. And, you know, in my other documentaries I've interviewed like maybe eight people at the most. We went all over and we interviewed 16 people for this documentary. We even went to Dallas and we interviewed Brad Sham because he worked at the Cowboys for a while. And we interviewed Mitch Holthus in Kansas City since he worked with the Chiefs Radio Network. And we interviewed Doctor Michael Monaco, the Chiefs doctor. We went to Marshall, Missouri, where he is from, and we interviewed his childhood friends and got some footage from his childhood place (where ) he grew up. And we did a lot of Springfield, and we got him calling a football game and a basketball game and a baseball game. So it's been over a year in the works.

Art, what did you think when she approached you with the idea of doing a documentary about your life?

Hains: Well, I was flattered and honored to be thought of in that way, that the story would be compelling because of my disease and what we went through with that. So yeah, I was I was all in from day one.

You've seen the documentary. What do you think?

Hains: I haven't seen it in its entirety. I've seen a rough cut, but I've not seen the finished product. Dena didn't want me to see it until tonight, so.

Hildebrand: I didn't want him to see it because we added the musical score and some other stuff. We maybe moved a couple things around, but I wanted him to make sure he approved the interview portions that we put in, and he did.

Hains: (I'm) anxiously looking forward to the finished product. But knowing the quality of work that Dina does, I'm sure it'll be great.

Will you be there for all of the showings tonight?

Hains: Yeah.

And you'll be surrounded by lots of people who love you, who know you, who've worked with you over the years. What do you think that's going to be like?

Hains: Well, I mean, people have been so kind reaching out throughout all of this whole process, but it'll be wonderful. I mean, and some of them will be people that I maybe don't know that just are familiar with the story. So I always like to interact with people. That's what I liked the most about the radio talk show I did for 27 years. And so I'm looking forward to that tonight.

I listen to your voice. It's so iconic. You've had such a rewarding career. What's it been like to have served basically as the voice of the Bears for so long?

Hains: Well, it's been an honor for me to do that. Forty-five years is a long time, but, so I've seen a lot of highs and lows and met a lot of coaches and players and boosters and people in the community. And, I mean, I've really become a part of the community very deeply. Springfield means a lot to me and my family, and the university does, too. It's been central to my life for all that time. And my wife went here. My son's an alum. (My) daughter now works in the theater and dance department. So we're all about the Bears.

That is incredible. And I understand your son, Chris, plays a pretty big role in this documentary.

Hains: I think we'll find he's the star of the show. He revealed some things that I didn't know about the initial diagnosis and the critical decisions that were made at that time. Then he served as family spokesman when the Chiefs Radio Network had him on about three or four times in the pregame that year, 2022, to give updates on me. So he's he's just solid as a rock, and we're so proud of him.

I bet you are. So talk about this time in your life. I mean, you're going along. You've got a great career. Things are going well, and then you get sick. What happened?

Hains: We had a game at Arkansas — football game on a Saturday night. After the game. I noticed my legs were kind of weak, and I attributed it to carrying a heavy equipment box about eight blocks down the, down the street to get to the car, but I asked my partner to drive home, which I never did. I always drove. On that Sunday, the next day, I still didn't feel good. Went to the ER, thought I had kidney stones. It was not kidney stones. Monday afternoon I couldn't get out of bed, and they called 911 and rushed me to the hospital. And it tells the story from where it goes from there in the in the documentary, but I ended up after about a week getting to KU Med Center in Kansas City and then on to two different rehab facilities in Nebraska.

Now, if I recall right, was it a mosquito borne virus?

Hains: West Nile virus. Pretty random. People said, 'well, were you out of the state?' Well, we were in June, but, I just had to have been mowing my yard. I still mowed my yard manually, and I'd like to do it in early evening when it gets a little cooler. And I understand later that's when the mosquitoes really like to come out. And they, they feast on sweat. So I don't remember getting stung, but I remember the results. Some people die, and they thought I would be in the latter category, but I didn't. We're still here. And so I'm blessed for every day I have.

So once you finally got to where you were at a point where you could start thinking about, what's the rest of my life going to look like? Did you think that you would get back to announcing one day?

Hains: I was driven to do that.

Do you think that's what maybe helped you to recover?

Hains: Well, first I wanted to live. But once we kind of got past the critical point, I had in my mind I was going to get back in the broadcast booth. My family was against it. They thought I wouldn't be up to it, but I proved them wrong. I was determined to get back in that booth, and I was able to do that for two more years.

Yeah. That's amazing. So what do you hope people who see this documentary will take away? What message would you like them to to get from this?

Hains: That you never give up, that you always have faith and you have hope, have a positive attitude. I think that has carried me through a lot of this. I've always had a positive attitude about this. I've had, I have a strong faith. I think that has carried me as well. But..the mind is a great healer. And, I mean, it can't heal everything, but you can make the best of your situation. I've always been very positive, and I hope people take that from it.

Yeah. I mean, you're definitely a story that people can take hope from that, even when it seems like there's nothing that can be done, you know, that maybe it's not going to end well, there's hope. There's always hope.

Hains: And there were at least two occasions in this that the people thought it wouldn't end well. But the first place I went in Nebraska thought that and they pretty much kicked me out. They gave up on me. But the second place was very positive. And they got me back home.

That's amazing. Dena, how did you decide who to talk to? What were the parts that you really wanted to emphasize?

Hildebrand: Well, I talked to Art about who he would like to have interviewed. And of course, you know, we've got Corey Riggs being interviewed. That's taking kind of Art's place after this. And he will be there this evening. We have a lot of Missouri State people that will be there. We did Dennis Heim, we interviewed 16 people for this documentary. And Mike Keltner. We did so many people and we did, we even Rick Jester. Bill Rowe is a big one. And we interviewed his caregivers at one of the rehab facilities and also his caregiver now. So we have a lot of people that come together to tell the story because, you know, he's got a varied story from Dallas and Kansas City and Springfield. And, you know, anytime I've ever asked Art to do anything, he has never turned me down. And if I'd said, can we do this and can we do this, or can we film this or can we interview here? he has never said no. He just goes, goes, goes. He's an amazing inspiration. And I'm really, really honored that he's letting me retell the story.

What do you want people to take away from this?

Hildebrand: The same thing. I think our goals are aligned. I think there are so many people out there facing struggles and challenges, and there's a lot going on in the world today, and they need to know that with faith and drive and the willingness not to give up, that you can survive and you can beat the odds. I mean, he wasn't going to make it. It's just a miracle that he is here right now. And I'm so glad that he is so he can share his story, because I think it'll make a lot of difference to a lot of people.

Yeah, I think so too. And the documentary is being shown tonight in four showings. Are there tickets left?

Hildebrand: Yes. The 6:00 has some on the front row. Last left. But I know the 6:30 has a few. The 7:30 has a few, and we've got quite a few tickets left at the 8. And Art and I are both doing the Q&A after all showings, so we will be there for a long time this evening. And of course, Art is up for that as well.

Sounds like it's going to be a long night, but a fun one too. If somebody wants tickets, how can they get them?

Hildebrand: You just go to the Alamo. I think it's Alamo Drafthouse Springfield. Okay. And they can purchase tickets there or call the box office. You can get them tonight at the door I'm assuming. So we would love to see anybody that wants to come out and hear our story. We'd love to see you.

Hains: We're going to also do showings in Kansas City and Marshall coming up. So Kansas City on November 8th and Marshall on November 13th.

Is there anything else that you think we should know?

Hildebrand: I think we I think we covered it. I think I'm just so honored to be able to tell this story and that he's here to have me tell it.