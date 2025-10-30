Shoe Tree Listening Room finds new home, will host annual All Saints Day show

“Our daughter, whose name is Re Baker-Dietz, started a nonprofit. And the nonprofit is Arrow Creative Reuse, which is an art and craft supply thrift store," said David P. Baker, events coordinator for Shoe Tree Listening Room. “And then I run the Shoe Tree Listening Room, which is a music venue,' he added. Together, the two groups make up what Baker describes as a "nonprofit umbrella for the arts."

He said his wife Sandi used to host a house concert series in their home, and that's where the Shoe Tree started. They were in a venue on E. St. Louis for awhile but recently moved to their Tampa St. location.

The first performer the couple had in their home was Eric Leik, a locally-based singer-songwriter and guitarist, whose music Baker describes as “Rod Serling playing dark folk songs with a twinge of heavy metal.”

“Eric writes all his own material, of course, all original material. And it's kind of dark and kind of eerie and weird at the same time. And with very strange chord progressions sometimes and humor as well. So he's a unique performer and we're glad to have him back,” he said.

Soon, Shoe Tree will host what they call The Eric Leick All Saints Day Holloweird Darktacular.

“So November 1st, as some of you may know, is All Saints Day, which is the day after Halloween. So, for the last several years, we have had Eric Leik come and play for us, and it's highly unique because Eric doesn't play out very often. As a matter of fact, this is probably the only chance you'll ever get to hear him play," said Baker.

Doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. with music at 7. The concert is alcohol free, and general admission tickets can be purchased at the door or at arrowcreativereuse.org for $20.

David's wife Sandi Baker will utilize a crankie, a traditional form of storytelling that uses a long illustrated scroll and is hand-cranked from spool to spool, hence the name. Her performance titled Down By The Greenway Side, will feature recorded music by local group The Creek Rocks.

Eric Leik and his wife Corey will also present a crankie featuring a retelling of Hansel and Gretel.

In addition to this upcoming performance, the Shoe Tree Listening Room has slated performances of self-described “Alabama Ghost Music” by The Pine Hill Haints, progressive bluegrass by Big Love Car Wash and folk rock by Good Morning Bedlam throughout the month of November. More information on these shows can also be found at the Arrow Creative Reuse website.