The Ozark Coffee Trail is back for its 5th year

The Ozark Coffee Trail is underway. It kicked off October 1st, which was National Coffee Day. Anyone is invited to participate in the event, which highlights local coffee businesses. Participants can try new items and win exclusive prizes throughout the year.

Over 40 shops in Springfield, Republic, Ozark, Nixa, Branson, Billings and Aurora are participating in the Ozark Coffee Trail hosted by Visit Springfield.

When someone who’s signed up for the program makes a purchase, they earn points to redeem for prizes from stickers to T-shirts. The biggest prize is a limited supply of crewneck sweaters.

Local coffee shops participating in the trail have secret, exclusive menu items for participants to try. Visit Springfield Communications Manager Alyssa Eggleston teased that some of the secret menu items can be seen by visiting the Love Springfield Instagram.

Alyssa Eggleston said it's a popular program.

"We’ve already had over 2,000 people sign up," she said, "so we would love for people to keep signing up and helping us hit that goal of increasing by 10%."

The Coffee Trail has continued expanding its outreach to help engage the public through new email and text campaigns. The event runs year-round until late September 2026.

