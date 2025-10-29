Crisis Cold Weather Shelters open for the season November 1, and organizers are ready

Springfield’s Crisis Cold Weather Shelters are ready to open when the season begins on Saturday, November 1.

The program gives those who are living on the streets a warm place to sleep when temperatures drop below 32 degrees – from November 1 to March 31.

Emily Fessler, continuum of care director for Community Partnership of the Ozarks, which coordinates the program, said they’ve created an entirely new model for the season thanks to $153,000 in annual funding provided by the City of Springfield from marijuana tax revenues. She said that’s allowed them to build something sustainable.

"This year, we're looking at a completely decentralized model," she said. "And so, instead of having one location where folks can go for a meal, shelter, sign up and then transportation to the shelters, we are going to have shelter sign up during the day at service sites."

Those sites will also serve as warming places for people until shelters open, and they can get a ride to them. Instead of the one location where people access rides to shelters, there will be transportation hubs.

Meals will be served at the shelters rather than at one gathering site.

Shelter sign ups will take place at the O’Reilly Center for Hope, 1518 E. Dale, and New Day, 809 N. Campbell -- sites where individuals can also get access to services like housing, health care, mental health care, showers, mail and laundry. Once someone signs up to stay at a shelter for the night, they’ll be given information about transportation and instructions for accessing their assigned location.

Fessler said there will be options for those who are unsheltered and have pets.

Also new this year is the Work Place to Warm Place project. Fessler said they’re working with local businesses to have them sponsor at least one week of volunteer coverage for shelters if they’re needed. She hopes that will allow shelters that have had to close in the past due to a lack of volunteers to stay open. Two businesses have already signed up, and she hopes to get more.

"It's really just a fun way for organizations to kind of, you know, be able to volunteer with your coworker and then also, of course...still have the opportunity to engage with these shelters in a sort of a low commitment way."

Community volunteers are also needed to work overnight at the shelters.

You can find out more here.

