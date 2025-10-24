Habitat for Humanity and local businesses remodel a home for a Springfield family

A Springfield mom and her three children will soon be homeowners in Springfield. They’ve purchased a house, which is currently being remodeled, from Habitat for Humanity using a zero-interest loan.

Amprod donated $50,000 for the renovations, and Chad Thompson with Roov, a local roofing company, provided a new roof.

The house is located in a Habitat subdivision in west Springfield that was built nearly three decades ago.

Michele Skalicky Ashley McCormick's future home in Springfield, Mo. on October 24, 2025.

"We at Habitat for Humanity build homes that are affordable for anyone that normally could not get a home," said Chris Tuckness, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Springfield. "And so this home we've started construction on, it'll be finished in about six months, and she'll get to move in with her family."

Tuckness said his organization works with corporate partners and volunteers to build around five to 10 homes a year. They also do some renovations to prepare a home for purchase, and they repair around 100 houses each year so people can stay in their homes.

"People get in homes, and many times, you know, life hits, and the roof goes bad, the porch goes bad, things that can keep them from really living in a livable house," said Tuckness. "And so we come in with grants and other funding and partnerships, and we come in and repair those homes and make sure that they're livable and that they can stay in those homes for their families."

Homeowner Ashley McCormick is excited for the day she’ll get to move into her new house with her family.

"It's something that I never thought I was going to accomplish," she said. "And to have come this far, that will be something that I can use later in life. Like...sometimes I feel like throwing money away when you're renting, but this is the next step in my life is owning my home and building on that."

She said her kids, ages 10, 12 and 15, are most excited about finally being able to get a dog.

