Missouri is weighing whether to allow dispensaries to offer curbside service

Missouri customers might be able to pick up products at dispensaries using curbside service in the future.

The Division of Cannabis Regulation has published the first draft of a proposed rule amendment, establishing curbside pickup at dispensary facilities.

DCR Director Amy Moore said they've been hearing from Missourians who want more accessibility.

"We have heard of individuals who have physical limitations, who have difficulty accessing cannabis if there is not a drive through and, specifically, that there's a lot of curbside access at all kinds of retail locations now, and people have become familiar with that and have asked for that opportunity with our licensed dispensaries," she said.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which oversees DCR, the proposed change would provide dispensaries another way to dispense that still ensures proper inventory control and security.

Moore said they've learned over time what works well for drive through and walk-up windows "and we think that we have found a way to maintain the security in that new scenario."

She said required security measures could include making sure the financial transaction takes place before the physical transactions and having security cameras that cover the curbside pickup areas.

DCR is taking public feedback on the proposed change through October 28.

If the new rule is approved, Moore said it would be several months before Missouri dispensaries could begin offering curbside service.