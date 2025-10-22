MSU Theatre and Dance's 'Dance Nation' tackles mature content

“It's a coming of age story about a troupe of competitive dancers, and it deals with some really hard hitting subject matter of adolescence. But it does include a lot of strong content and language in adult themes,” said Nikki Ferry, the show's director.

The playwright Clare Barron was inspired by the TV series "Dance Moms" in writing the piece. “I think our dramaturg said that [she] equally parts, disliked 'Dance Moms' and also loved it and wrote this play kind of in response as a platform to talk about adolescence,” said Ferry. “So yes, [this is], the only time in my career I can say I watch 'Dance Moms' for research,” she adds.

Including understudies and ensemble, the cast of "Dance Nation" includes 14 individuals. With crew, Ferry estimates that 20-30 people have been working together on the production.

“The cast has gotten so close throughout this rehearsal process, and I think we're all just antsy to get it in front of an audience, because this is a show that I feel like will really just come alive in front of an audience,” said performer Sav Jordan, a sophomore theatre major with a minor in dance from Kansas City. “It's very funny. It's very heart touching. It's just a lot of fun to do and be a part of.”

The show has been in the works since all the way back in April when production meetings began.

“It's interesting to watch how it plays out. It takes months to build a show and it takes a village to really do this," Ferry said.

In addition to "Dance Nation," Missouri State Theatre and Dance future performances include "Spring Awakening," the fall dance concert “Immersion," "Broadway Giants: Lloyd Webber & Sondheim," "Airness" and the spring dance concert “Pillars."

To purchase tickets and to see a full schedule of performance times, visit missouristatetix.com .