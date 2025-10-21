Missouri Good Neighbor Week breaks records

Missouri Good Neighbor Week, September 28-October 4, saw record breaking numbers this year.

The goal this year was to document 35,000 acts of good neighboring. But that goal was surpassed with a total of 42,134 acts of neighborliness. There were "433 different neighboring actions, pledges, campaigns and proclamations — making this Missouri’s largest civic engagement event focused on building stronger communities," according to a press release.

Alongside this number, there was a new record of 138 nominations for Missouri's Most Engaged Neighbor award. Twenty Missourians were selected for the award. They include Steve Sawchak of Battlefield, Lyndel & Marilyn Bossing of Springfield, Jen Moist of Springfield, Ashley Meredith Marks of Ozark, Deborah and Dave Newman of Neosho, Brent and Julia Davis of Fremont Hills and Darrell Hastings of Aurora.

Everyone who was nominated received a letter letting them know that someone appreciated them enough to nominate them and a memento of the week. Those selected as the Most Engaged Neighbors received a printed certificate and a prize check for $100.

Founder of Missouri Good Neighbor Week David Burton said he hopes next year will have even more participation.

One goal will be to get more apartment complexes involved in the weeklong event. Burton noted that an apartment complex in Springfield had great success, and he hopes to continue that next year.

The main goal for next year is to increase the 42,000 acts of good neighboring in Missouri to 50,000.

Burton said they plan to expand the program from 86 counties in Missouri to 100. He hopes to get three to five statewide sponsors to help with funding to expand to those counties.

Visit Missouri Good Neighbor Week for more information.