Here's what you need to know about absentee voting for the November 4 Special Election

If you would like to vote absentee for the November 4 Special Election, you must request an absentee ballot by mail by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 22.

To vote absentee by mail, you must meet provide one of these reasons for needing to do so:



Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote;

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability on election day, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability and resides at the same address;

Religious belief or practice;

Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place, a first responder, a health care worker, or a member of law enforcement;

Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained.

Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns.

Application forms are available for download at vote.greenecountymo.gov. After filling them out, voters may email them to absenteevoting@greenecountymo.gov.

In person absentee voting will be available to any registered voter starting Tuesday, October 21. Hours will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greene County Archives, 1126 N. Boonville, up to and including the day before the election. You can also vote in-person absentee at the Elections Center on Saturday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You'll need to show an accepted form of ID. Those include:

A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license;

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card;

A nonexpired United States passport; or

Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

Springfield voters will decide a hotel/motel license tax increase to help pay for a new convention and event center downtown.