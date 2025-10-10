Missouri officials warn of increased West Nile virus activity this year

Missouri health officials say West Nile virus is spreading more than usual this year.

So far in 2025, state health workers have reported 16 human cases of the virus, which is spread through mosquito bites. The Department of Health and Senior Services says the increase is in line with national trends.

The agency reports 15 people have been hospitalized in Missouri this year, and three people have died. "West Nile virus is a serious public health concern, and this year's increase in cases is a reminder that we must remain vigilant," said State Epidemiologist George Turabelidze.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri frequently reports fewer than a dozen cases of the illness for the entire year. In 2024, there were 15 cases. In 2023 — an outlier — the state reported 35 cases of West Nile.

St. Louis and St. Louis County have reported the most human cases in the state so far this year, with three each.

The state is investigating other potential cases that have not yet been confirmed, officials said.

West Nile can cause symptoms such as fever, diarrhea and vomiting in some people. In serious cases, West Nile can cause neurological symptoms or death. There's no vaccine or medicines to treat the disease, the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the contiguous United States.

Because West Nile is spread by mosquitoes, the best way to prevent it is to prevent bug bites.

Health officials recommend wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors, wearing repellent with the ingredients DEET, picaridin or IR 3535.

Eliminating standing water in trash bins, flower pots and other receptacles can keep mosquitoes from breeding, cutting down on risk.

Mosquitoes are usually active until the weather becomes consistently cold or until the first frost.



