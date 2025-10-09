Springfield Police Department invites community to help give back this weekend

Community members will get the chance to volunteer alongside the Springfield Police Department this weekend.

The service project is a collaboration between SPD and Crosslines–a faith-based food pantry. It’s in celebration of National Faith and Blue Weekend, which is meant to encourage community engagement with the police department.

“To partner with them on this service project brings together the public and our officers all to give back to the community together," said Cris Swaters, public affairs officer for SPD. She said it's a unique opportunity to work alongside the city's officers.

“Our goal here is to build bridges to a more inclusive community and building those relationships between police and the community. That helps up-build trust in the community when the community needs us," she said.

Participants will spend the weekend at the Crosslines children’s closet and pantry. They will be sorting socks and underwear for children and families in the foster system, deep cleaning the pantry and bagging laundry pods for families.

