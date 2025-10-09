Battlefield city administrator announces resignation

The city administrator of Battlefield has resigned. Tommy Van Horn’s resignation will be effective November 11. He’s been in the position since 2021.

A statement from the City touts key projects during VanHorn’s tenure, including relocating the Battlefield Police Department, revitalizing the city park, remodeling the former police area in city hall and implementing planning tools for sewer, streets and stormwater management.

The 2021 comprehensive plan was also approved during his time as city administrator, and a 2023 sanitary sewer study was completed. Most recently, Battlefield created its first capital improvement plan.

According to the statement, the City of Battlefield will announce an interim replacement as soon as one is available. A search for a long-term replacement will take place "in the not-so-distant future."