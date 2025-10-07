efactory incubator companies are looking for college interns to help grow their business

A pilot internship program at Missouri State University pairs students with efactory incubator member companies. Applications are being accepted for the spring semester.

"We are trying to give our students a chance to work with these small businesses, you know, companies that are working from the ground up so that they get a look at what it's like to work for small companies," said Katie Young, assistant director for student employment at the efactory.

Young said students gain valuable experience from the internships. She remembered a student who had the opportunity to create a social media branding and marketing package for a company during an internship. And students gain skills and experience they can tout on their resumes to help them find work after graduation.

But the program also benefits businesses.

"A small company that has, like, three employees, they may not have the funds to bring on especially a paid internship to pay a student," she said. "So they're getting fresh ideas. They're getting students who are learning, you know, wonderful things in the classroom."

Interns also have the chance to participate in The Great Game of Business MiniGames, which gives them additional insight into key business principles.

The Entrepreneur Intern Pilot Program is funded by a grant from the Missouri Technology Corporation. The 2025 sponsor is the Hatch Foundation.

Applications are being accepted through the middle of October.

Young believes the networking opportunities students get through participating in the internships ultimately benefits the Springfield community.

"They're making connections here in Springfield, you know, and we always want to try to convince people to stay in Springfield," she said.