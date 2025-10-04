Bill Rowe to be honored with Missouri State University's Bronze Bear Award

A longtime supporter and past student and employee of Missouri State University will receive this year’s Bronze Bear Award. The award recognizes individuals for special support and achievement at Missouri State.

This year’s recipient is Bill Rowe. He graduated from then-Southwest Missouri State College in 1961 and spent 19 years as head baseball coach, athletics business manager and assistant athletics director. He became athletics director in 1982.

Rowe retired in 2009 after 52 years of service but remained one of Missouri State’s most visible and active supporters. He volunteers his time to assist with fundraising projects in athletics.

He also serves as a trustee on the Missouri State Foundation Board of Trustees and is a major donor. In 2021, Rowe and his wife Nydia established an endowment to provide Cost of Attendance stipends for Missouri State baseball student-athletes.

He was chosen for the Bronze Bear Award, according to the university – quote – for being a true Missouri State University legend who has embodied Bear pride for more than six decades – end quote.



Missouri State will honor Rowe with the award during a fall commencement ceremony Dec. 12.



