Nixa Fire District will put tax levy before voters in November

Voters in the Nixa Fire Protection District will decide a tax levy question this November.

The ballot item will ask voters to approve an additional tax of “not more than twenty-five cents ($0.25) per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation.” The district currently has an official levy of 75 cents per $100, but Assistant Fire District Chief Whitney Weaver said the way Missouri handles property tax levies through the Hancock Amendment, the district actually receives closer to sixty cents per $100.

“They approved so much back in 2003,” Weaver explained, “now we’re asking to try to get some of that back that has been rolled back over the years.” He said they’ve worked hard to make the best use of the funds they have, but “it’s just hit a point now that we need some help and we’re asking the voters for that approval for an increase.”

Assistant Chief Weaver says the area they serve has grown over 200% since the current levy was approved. He says he looked at stats from 2006 to compare.

"At that time we were running about 1400 calls a year,” he said. “We easily expect this year to go over 5000.”

They have been able to go from 28 to 38 staff in that time but could better serve the area with more firefighters and support staff. They’ve also had a 40% turnover rate and want to offer more competitive pay and benefits.

Voters have approved bond issues for the district more recently, those have funded capital projects like purchasing new trucks, renovating and building new stations. That bond money cannot be used on operational costs. Weaver says there is also a misconception that the fire district is a part of the City of Nixa and benefited from a recent public safety tax passed by voters.

Weaver said he thinks that has caused confusion. “We are a completely separate entity,” he clarified. “We have five elected board members that control the funds and policy of what we do.”

Weaver said the district has been careful and transparent about spending in the past and has detailed plans for the potential new funds. The Nixa Fire Protection District will host town halls this month at their training center at 711 N. Main in Nixa, to address questions about the tax levy.

The first town hall is tonight, Oct 2 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. They will also meet Oct. 25 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. and Oct. 27 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Voters will head to the polls in Missouri, Tuesday, Nov. 4.