MSU officials are pleased with latest enrollment figures

Enrollment numbers are out for Missouri State University for the Fall 2025 Semester. According to MSU officials, the university set new enrollment records for the system as a whole and for the Springfield campus.

System enrollment was at 27,235 – an increase of 361 from last year. The Springfield campus increased by 200 students for a total of 25,238. MSU’s new strategic plan calls for enrollment to reach 30,000 by 2030.

Dual enrollment increased 9.1%, and first-time transfer students increased 2.8%.

Enrollment at MSU-West Plains is up 2.8% as well.

The number of Missourians attending Mo State also increased from 20,699 to 21,266.

Student enrollment at the graduate level fell 8%. That’s due, in part, to fewer international students this year – the result of changes at the federal level.

Retention remained stable at 76%. According to the university’s provost, Dr. Clarenda Philips, in a press release, improving retention is a focus of faculty and advisors in every college.

“As we expand doctoral offerings and enhance academic support, we’re aligning programs with workforce needs and building clearer pathways from undergraduate to graduate study," she said.

Missouri State officials encourage high school seniors to apply for admission early in their senior year and to be aware of scholarship application deadlines.

New Missouri undergraduate students eligible for Pell Grants will not pay any tuition or fees at Missouri State, they said. The MoState Access Award will cover all tuition and fees that are not covered by other scholarships and grants. Eligible students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by February 1 and apply for admission by June 1 for the fall 2026 semester.

Mo State will host Showcase, a special open house for prospective students, on Oct. 25.