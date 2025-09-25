99x: Prohibition brings Roaring ’20s living art to the Shrine Mosque

“99x: Prohibition” brings a Roaring ’20s masquerade to the Shrine Mosque on Saturday, Oct. 4. The Springfield Art Museum’s annual fundraiser invites regional stylists to create one-night-only living art installations inspired by works from the museum’s collection. This year’s touchstone is George Tooker’s “Un Ballo in Maschera.”

Guests can expect hidden, immersive spaces that nod to Prohibition-era stories and 1920s icons such as Josephine Baker and Salvador Dali. The night mixes glamour, rebellion, secrets and plenty of sparkle. Stylists include Becky Berger of Queen City Collectors, Andie Mae of Designing Indie, teams from Deitra Magazine, Whit Gillenwaters, the museum’s staff creatives, Marian Stahl Chamberlain, Jennifer Vaughn and the MGK team of Meganne Rosen, Greyson Foresee and Kat Allie.

We spoke with participating artists Meganne Rosen and Greyson Foresee about translating Tooker’s mood into a live environment. They described how fashion, lighting and sound help turn a static image into a tableau that moves around you, and why collaboration is key to the 99x experience.

All-inclusive tickets are on sale, with general admission at $100 and a $250 VIP option that includes early access and a fashion show. Valet parking is included. Follow the museum’s social channels for behind-the-scenes updates as the installations come together. https://sgfmuseum.org/

