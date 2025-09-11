Western swing in the Ozarks and beyond

Local performer, Seth Darby, began his early years as a brass player, went on to tour professionally as a bassist and has continued to play as a multi-instrumentalist musician in the Western swing style with his Lonesome Express Band.

“There’s no doubt that this music is rather obscure by today’s standards, but I think the swing feel is as timeless now and has the power to move people just as it did 80 years ago,” said Darby.

For those unfamiliar with the genre, its conception can be credited to several musicians from the South and Midwest who in the 20s and 30s combined a variety of different popular American music styles for consumption by working class people, often performed in places such as dance halls.

“I just love it cause the music comprises a sort of gumbo of music influences if you will,” said Darby. “Old-timey fiddle music, Appalachian music, sort of married with Dixieland jazz, Jump blues, Mariachi music, Norteño music from Mexico.”

Darby will be opening for the Roxie & the Moon King EP Release Show at Tie & Timber Beer Co. on Thursday, September 18.