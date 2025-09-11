© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMS 90.5 FM in Branson is currently off the air. We're working on the problem and will be back on as soon as possible.

Western swing in the Ozarks and beyond

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis Parks
Published September 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT

Once a dominant sound in popular music, western swing is finding new listeners. Reporter Jimmy Rea talks with bandleader Seth Darby about the genre’s roots and its influence on country music and the Ozarks. 

Local performer, Seth Darby, began his early years as a brass player, went on to tour professionally as a bassist and has continued to play as a multi-instrumentalist musician in the Western swing style with his Lonesome Express Band.

“There’s no doubt that this music is rather obscure by today’s standards, but I think the swing feel is as timeless now and has the power to move people just as it did 80 years ago,” said Darby.

For those unfamiliar with the genre, its conception can be credited to several musicians from the South and Midwest who in the 20s and 30s combined a variety of different popular American music styles for consumption by working class people, often performed in places such as dance halls.

“I just love it cause the music comprises a sort of gumbo of music influences if you will,” said Darby. “Old-timey fiddle music, Appalachian music, sort of married with Dixieland jazz, Jump blues, Mariachi music, Norteño music from Mexico.”

Darby will be opening for the Roxie & the Moon King EP Release Show at Tie & Timber Beer Co. on Thursday, September 18.
Tags
News Seth DarbyWestern swing Ozarks
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Mavis Parks
See stories by Mavis Parks