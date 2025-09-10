Extreme heat can impact anyone, but those with heart conditions are at higher risk for illness

Summer’s not over just yet. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s starting Thursday and lasting well into next week.

And as climate change causes prolonged, intense heat each summer, people with heart conditions need to be especially careful.

Dr. Heidi Miller, chief medical officer for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said the body’s response to extreme heat can impact the heart.

Humans need to sweat in order to cool down, she said, but the combination of high temperatures and high humidity impacts the efficiency of perspiration.

"People with heart disease, in particular, are at higher risk in hot weather because the body has to work harder to cool itself down," she said. "And if your heart pumping function is not as efficient as it used to be or ever was, then getting that blood flow to the skin and producing sweat to release heat is less efficient, and it can increase the strain on the heart, and it can also potentially lower people's blood pressure."

Miller said heat stroke is dangerous for anyone. But it can lead to heart attacks for those with heart problems. That’s because of the increased strain on the heart.

"If they have problems with the rhythm of their heart, their heart rhythm could become abnormal," she said. "And then all of that is exacerbated through sweating and what we call an electrolyte change."

She explained that humans sweat out electrolytes, including sodium, potassium and magnesium, and we need a perfect electrolyte balance for the muscle of our hearts to function.

"And with that electrolyte imbalance, the heart is more likely to have a heart attack, have an abnormal rhythm or even develop heart failure," she said.

One of the most important things those with heart conditions can do is to recognize symptoms, according to Miller. Those include dizziness, unusual fatigue, headache, nausea and difficulty breathing. If you experience those symptoms when it’s hot outside, take a break inside and cool down.

"For people with heart conditions, they need to listen to those messages sooner and act sooner," she said. "And, regardless of the circumstances, they need to cool themselves down, get out of the heat or avoid the peak heat."

She said it’s important for everyone to acclimate to the heat gradually at the beginning of the season and avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day. And drink plenty of water.

According to the American Heart Association, certain heart medications such as beta blockers, ace receptor blockers and ace inhibitors, can exaggerate the body’s response to heat. Miller said people who take heart medications should be aware of the impact those can have when they're outside in the heat.

