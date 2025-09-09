Greene County leaders tour area ag sites

The 10th Annual Greene County Commissioners Ag Tour made eight stops in Republic, Bois D’arc and Ash Grove last Friday. KSMU caught up with the tour during their visit with Ash Grove High School’s FFA.

Ash Grove agriculture teacher Nathan Isakson gave the group a tour of the ag department’s shop, including their plasma cutter.

Isakson said it’s great to see county leaders visiting rural Greene County.

“It’s wonderful to have people that want to listen to understand and are excited to meet us where we’re at,” Isakson explained, “so we can all move forward together and have a better idea of what each other’s capable of and what the mission and vision of each step is, so we can more effectively partner together.”

County Commissioner Bob Dixon said the tour underscores the value of agricultural products in Greene County, particularly value-added products.

“We have a very vibrant community,” Commissioner Dixon said, with “great things on the horizon for our entire metro and Southwest Missouri when it comes to ag.”

Greene County Commissioners and staff as well as employees from Springfield Public Schools, and representatives of various agricultural organizations and companies made the annual tour, organized by the MU Extension.

This year’s tour also included stops at a homestead and u-pick berry farm in Republic, a swine operation in Bois D’arc, a flower farm in Springfield and a community fridge and local food market in Ash Grove.

