United Way Ozarks Region gets ready to kick off its 2025-2026 campaign

The United Way Ozarks Region kicks off its 2025-2026 campaign tomorrow/today (9/9). Money raised will benefit several nonprofits in southwest Missouri that focus on two areas: Championing children and pathways out of poverty.

Brandi VanAntwerp, president and CEO of the United Way Ozarks Region, says they currently fund 20 programs offered by 15 nonprofits.

"We're able to provide funding for programs that are putting food in children's backpacks for the weekends. We're working with agencies like Good Dads, who are helping fathers to understand the importance in their role in fatherhood and paying child support and being active in their kids lives," she said. We are participating in programs with Child Advocacy Center for youth who have been, you know — have a trauma and need supports."

Fundraising also benefits funds at the United Way Ozarks Region, including the Community Investment, Veterans and Cancer Funds.

This year’s campaign is being co-chaired by Vice-President of Mission at Mercy Bill Hennessey and Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan. They’re leading a 14-member cabinet, which largely consists of business leaders with a couple of community volunteers and the leader of a local nonprofit.

The goal is to raise $1.8 million by March. Last year, the campaign raised $1.8 million for local nonprofits.

VanAntwerp said, as they set their goal, they keep in mind what the economy is currently looking like, and "right now, the goal that we set is what we know is attainable."

The nonprofit is unique in that it relies largely on local businesses and organizations, such as Missouri State University, to encourage their employees to give to the United Way. Those organizations weigh in on what projects to fund. But they still rely on sponsorships, legacy giving and individual donations.

"We're a pretty broad spectrum of approach," said VanAntwerp. "But, really, historically, we have made the majority of our dollars through workplace campaigns, which is different than most nonprofits."

The goal is to raise the money by December 31, but VanAntwerp said they'll accept pledges through March.

Impact Awards

During their campaign kick-off Tuesday, the United Way Ozarks Region will present their Impact Awards. These are the awards that will be handed out and who they'll go to:

Community Catalyst Award: Good Dads.

Good Dads is a United Way Ozarks Region partner agency "that is driving meaningful change through bold collaboration and innovative solutions. Good Dads exemplifies what it means to put compassion into action-making a measurable impact through service, advocacy, and alignment with United Way Ozarks Region’s core values," according to United Way in a press release.

Corporate Change-maker Award: Mercy.

"Mercy is an organization that goes beyond the workplace campaign to foster a culture of generosity, inclusion, and civic responsibility. They work tirelessly to educate employees about community needs, they champion year-round engagement and mobilize employees to create real solutions through giving and service," said the United Way in the release.

Heart of United Way Award: Jen Johnson, Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

"Jen’s passion and commitment to United Way Ozarks Region are unmatched. She leads with heart, serves with humility, and consistently asks, “How can I help?” Having served as a United Way volunteer for many years, Jen is actively leaving a legacy of compassion and connection in our community," according to the United Way.

United in Action Award: Mercy.

"Mercy rallied the largest team of volunteers from their workplace to serve on Day of Caring. Seventy volunteers contribute 294.5 hours of service across 7 nonprofits in our community. Their leadership and coordination helped mobilize a powerful force for good, demonstrating the impact that happens when people come together to serve their community with heart and purpose," the United Way Ozarks Region said.

ECM (Employee Campaign Managers) Spotlight Awards

Revitalization Award: Lindsey Dumas-Bell, OACAC.

"Dumas-Bell breathed new life into her United Way Ozarks Region campaign-reigniting passion, re-engaging employees and increasing her company’s campaign participation by 169%. Her fresh energy and renewed commitment inspired meaningful momentum and deeper community connection," according to the United Way.

Rising Star Award: Mary Ling and Katoya Eaton, Amprod, LLC.

"Presented to an ECM duo that made a big splash in their first year. Ling and Eaton’s leadership helped Amprod achieve a remarkable 40% employee participation rate and raise a total of $46,147.63. By working together to encourage strong participation, this team laid a powerful foundation for future success."

Most Creative Campaign Event: Mandy Mrotek, Arvest Bank.

"Mrotek helped her team raised an impressive $5,515.91 through special events including bingo at 4 By 4 Brewing Company, T-shirt sales, bake sales, flower sales, and silent auctions. She crafted events that were fun and engaging and brought people together in new ways," according to the United Way Ozarks Region.