Women of Jazz takes center stage in downtown Springfield

The Women of Jazz Festival is set for this Sunday, September 9 at Hold Fast Brewing, 235 N. Kimbrough in Springfield from 3 to 9 p.m.

It's described as "a celebration of the incredible talent, power, and soul of local women in jazz."

Hold Fast has partnered with the Brueggemann Gouge Jazz Band, which has hosted Tuesday Night Jazz, for about six years at the brewery.

There will be nonstop live jazz alternating between two stages and featuring at least eight all-women or women-led bands.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door (cash, PayPal, or Venmo only). Kids under 12 get in free. There will be food trucks on site.

Sarah Tweedle, events manager at Hold Fast, said they're the perfect venue for this event since they are the only women-owned, women-brewed brewery in Springfield.

She said they thought, “let’s just do one big celebration and do one big day that’s full of women and jazz."

Tweedle is excited to be part of the performances this weekend.

"With a handful of us ladies getting to perform together, which I think I'm most excited for because we don't normally get to perform together, so I love when I get a chance to hop up and do something off the cuff with a bunch of other talented, amazing women."