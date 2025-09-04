HERmonious Festival returns for fourth year

Last weekend, country-folk performer Guinevere Goodwin opened for Pokey LaFarge along with other local performers The Creek Rocks at The Regency Live in downtown Springfield.

“So enjoyable - probably one of the most fun shows I’ve played. I really enjoyed the crowd. I really enjoyed the music. The lineup was incredible. And I felt really honored to share the stage with such prestige,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin’s opening act for LaFarge last weekend is just one of many recent performances by the artist. Among these include acts at the Atomic Cowboy in St. Louis, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville and J.O.B. Public House in Springfield.

“It’s been very fun playing with my arrangements and it’s allowing me to become a lot more intimate with my music and also just to make a bunch of really cool friends and you know, learn about new venues, learn about new people - it's been very rewarding,” she states.

Now, Goodwin plans to team up with local artists and perform at the HERmonious music festival at Tie & Timber this weekend.

“I am always, always, always down to uplift women in any possible way that I can. It's so rewarding to see investment placed into the community because women pour back into the community. When we give them resources, when we give them education, when we give them connection, they pour back into our community and they make it bigger and brighter and more loving and a more beautiful place to be,” she states.

The festival will begin at 5 p.m., with tickets available for $15. More information at www.tieandtimberbeerco.com.