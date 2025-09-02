Website offering mental health support gets new brand and added features

A website that focuses on mental health in Springfield and Greene County has some new features. Mental Health 417 was first launched in 2023 by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

It was designed to provide easy and comprehensive access to the resources people need to take charge of their own mental health.

New features include an event calendar, a blog for personal stories and expert perspectives. The site also now offers a treatment finder that allows users to navigate by filter types. The health department describes it as a one-stop destination that connects people to the mental health help and education they need.

The updates and a new brand were made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks’ Advancing Mental Wellness program.

The launch of the new site coincides with Suicide Prevention Month.

According to the Ozarks Health Commission's 2025 CHNA Report, "The Springfield Community’s suicide mortality rate is unchanged since the 2022 CHNA and continues to be greater than the state and the OHC region. This is especially true for males. In addition, diagnoses of suicidal ideation are high in the Springfield Community when compared to the OHC region and the state. Ideation includes having thoughts or plans of completing suicide. Rates of suicidal ideation are highest among Black individuals in the Springfield Community. Generally, middle-aged adults in the Springfield Community are more likely to die by suicide, while younger adults are more likely to experience suicidal ideation. This indicates an opportunity for early interventions."

Upcoming suicide prevention efforts include:

One Step to Save a Life on Park Central Square Saturday, September 6; NAMI’s NEON Night Run/Walk September 13 at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park; Run through the Darkness September 20 in Branson; and Greene County Out of the Darkness Walk September 27 in Battlefield.

If you or someone you know are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help by calling 988.

