Service Fair on the Square allows nonprofits to share what they do

More than 30 area nonprofits will gather on Park Central Square in early September to meet potential volunteers and share their work.

The History Museum on the Square is one of those nonprofits, and it’s the one that will host the 2nd Annual Service Fair on the Square. It’s part of the museum’s yearlong 50th anniversary celebration.

History Museum Executive Director Sean FitzGibbons said, partnering with other nonprofits makes them all stronger.

"Just having that collaborative opportunity that opens the door to potentially more partnerships and to be a resource to our community as a history museum, I think is really important to us," he said.

Fitzgibbons compared the service fair to a farmers market, "but instead of tomatoes and gourds, it's volunteering and citizenship and participation in your community."

The service fair was born as part of a three-year grant the History Museum on the Square was awarded by the Musgrave Foundation through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The grant allowed the museum to create Civics on the Square as part of its education department. The four pillars of Civics on the Square, FitzGibbons said, are leadership, citizenship, legacy and service.

"Civics is about showing up an serving your community in whatever way you can," said Al Thompson, Civics Education coordinator, in a press release. "Our goals with the Service Fair is to give people an event where they can find opportunities that mean the most to them, and for organizations to showcase all the work they do for our community."

The Service Fair on the Square will take place Saturday, September 6, from 10 a.m. to noon. It’s free and open to anyone.