© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
K204FX 88.7 in Mountain Grove is currently off the air. We are working as quickly as possible to solve the problem. In the meantime, you can stream our signal at ksmu.org.

The HillBenders return to Springfield with new voices and new music

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea
Published August 21, 2025 at 12:26 PM CDT
The HillBenders

It’s been more than a year since The HillBenders played their last hometown show, and the band is bringing a few new elements to their August 22 concert at Tie & Timber. KSMU has an exclusive first listen to their new single.

It’s been more than a year since their last Springfield show, and The HillBenders are back in their hometown. Full disclosure: I’m a proud member of the band, representing the Ozarks on stages across the country and around the world for over 17 years. Now a new chapter is unfolding for The HillBenders. Two incredible musicians have joined the lineup: Jody Bilyeu, well-known from the legendary Ozarks band Big Smith, and Andrew Morris of Kansas City’s acclaimed bluegrass group The Matchsellers. They’re bringing fresh songs, powerful voices, and great energy to the next evolution of The HillBenders sound.

The HillBenders celebrate this new era with a hometown performance at Tie & Timber Beer Co. in the Rountree neighborhood on Friday, August 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets are just $10. Expect brand-new music, traditional favorites, and The HillBenders classics.
News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
See stories by Jimmy Rea