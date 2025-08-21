The HillBenders return to Springfield with new voices and new music

It’s been more than a year since their last Springfield show, and The HillBenders are back in their hometown. Full disclosure: I’m a proud member of the band, representing the Ozarks on stages across the country and around the world for over 17 years. Now a new chapter is unfolding for The HillBenders. Two incredible musicians have joined the lineup: Jody Bilyeu, well-known from the legendary Ozarks band Big Smith, and Andrew Morris of Kansas City’s acclaimed bluegrass group The Matchsellers. They’re bringing fresh songs, powerful voices, and great energy to the next evolution of The HillBenders sound.

The HillBenders celebrate this new era with a hometown performance at Tie & Timber Beer Co. in the Rountree neighborhood on Friday, August 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets are just $10. Expect brand-new music, traditional favorites, and The HillBenders classics.

