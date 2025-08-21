© 2025 KSMU Radio
K204FX 88.7 in Mountain Grove is currently off the air. We are working as quickly as possible to solve the problem. In the meantime, you can stream our signal at ksmu.org.

Queen City Shakespeare Company presents their inaugural production of 'The Tempest'

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea
Published August 21, 2025 at 11:42 AM CDT
Promotional image for Queen City
Queen City Shakespeare Company
Promotional image for Queen City Shakespeare Company's production of The Tempest.

Queen City Shakespeare Company reimagines the classic with experimental theatre types such as puppetry, masks and projections, as well as through an exploration of modern themes.

Queen City Shakespeare Company describes itself as a nonprofit organization that is focused on creating an inclusive, collaborative theatrical experience where Shakespeare meets experimentation fostering creativity and accessibility for all.

This month, it’s presenting its inaugural performance. The Tempest, which runs August 21-30 at 317 E. Walnut, a pop-up space next to J.O.B. Public House in downtown Springfield.

The classic story explores themes of magic, family and power. Set on a remote enchanting island where fantasy and reality collide, the show brings you along for the ride with magician Prospero, some spirits, a monster and a group of ship-wrecked sailors.

Queen City Shakespeare Company promises audiences they’ll experience The Tempest like never before.

Showtimes are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee each Saturday. Tickets are $20 for general admission seating.

The show is open to all, but audiences should be prepared for illusions to and depictions of colonialism, slavery and threats of violence.

KSMU Arts Reporter Jimmy Rea talks with show director, Moe Callahan. You can hear the interview by clicking on the “listen” button above.
News Queen City Shakespeare Company Springfield, Missouri
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
