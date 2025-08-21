Queen City Shakespeare Company presents their inaugural production of 'The Tempest'

Queen City Shakespeare Company describes itself as a nonprofit organization that is focused on creating an inclusive, collaborative theatrical experience where Shakespeare meets experimentation fostering creativity and accessibility for all.

This month, it’s presenting its inaugural performance. The Tempest, which runs August 21-30 at 317 E. Walnut, a pop-up space next to J.O.B. Public House in downtown Springfield.

The classic story explores themes of magic, family and power. Set on a remote enchanting island where fantasy and reality collide, the show brings you along for the ride with magician Prospero, some spirits, a monster and a group of ship-wrecked sailors.

Queen City Shakespeare Company promises audiences they’ll experience The Tempest like never before.

Showtimes are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee each Saturday. Tickets are $20 for general admission seating.

The show is open to all, but audiences should be prepared for illusions to and depictions of colonialism, slavery and threats of violence.

KSMU Arts Reporter Jimmy Rea talks with show director, Moe Callahan. You can hear the interview by clicking on the “listen” button above.