Missouri's new chief dental consultant stresses need for increased dental workforce

The field of dentistry is facing some significant staffing challenges. According to the American Dental Association, when dentists were asked what they expected to be their biggest challenge in 2025, more than 60% said staffing shortages.

I recently sat down with Dr. Megan Krohn, the chief dental consultant for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' Office of Dental Health. She was appointed to the role in June.

We spoke about the status of the dental workforce in Missouri and about some of the priorities of the office.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Dr. Megan Krohn: We have shortages across the state, and so, I really kind of talk about three areas here, right? We have our dentist, our dental hygienist and our dental assistants.

Each role unique and crucial to delivering, to delivering oral health care in in any kind of setting, right? I as a, you know, as a – to be clear, as a dentist, I am better and at my best with a strong dental assistant, right?

And so, what we know across the state is we have extreme shortages in our dental assistant workforce group and our dental hygienist workforce group that, I would say, was made worse post-pandemic, certainly still needing to do some recovery there in that in that regard.

And then, you know, as far as our as far as our dentist – certainly still have shortages in that group, also.

Rebecca Smith: Yeah, I guess, Dr. Krohn, I'm curious – What you guys are doing to address those shortages?

Dr. Megan Krohn: We have a new dental school, down in Joplin, and so, they have yet to graduate, you know, their first class.

And so, that's an additional 70 dentists, 80 dentists, that will come into the workforce in Missouri, you know, if they stay in the area, and so, that's helpful, right?

Things that we are doing to kind of look at workforce is – so, what kind of pipelines need to be created, and, and are we reaching out to those groups early enough?

So, with dental assisting, you know, we're looking at – how can we create pipeline programs for high school students that might be interested in in learning about the oral health care field, and that might start in dental assisting.

It's also, for our hygienists, looking at, you know, are we – not only are we producing enough, which we know we're not, and so, we need to look at, you know, kind of innovative ways where we can train.

"Having regular access to a dental provider and oral health care – we know how that's going to then translate into overall health."

The answer can't always just be add more students to the same model of training that's really cost prohibitive and time burdensome, and so, are there innovative ways that we can train?

And then, right? How do we retain individuals? What kind of support programs do we have because the cost of education is rising, so whether that be now – need to be on the front end in terms of scholarships, whether it's loan repayment programs, you know, for serving in underserved communities, which I think can be very effective.

Rebecca Smith: Absolutely. Dr. Krohn, for those who aren't familiar with your office, at the end of the day. what do you want them to know about your office and what y'all do?

Dr. Megan Krohn: Every individual, right, has teeth and has a mouth and needs oral health care, right?

We need our oral health care providers to play their part in the overall health and well-being because having regular access to a dental provider and oral health care, we know how that's going to then translate into overall health.

Rebecca Smith: Thank you so much for your time today, Dr. Krohn. I really appreciate it.

