Hospital patients to benefit from service project by over 100 local kids

Children from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) gathered on a recent Saturday to prepare donations and gifts for area hospitals. The project was for Holidays in Hospitals , a local nonprofit that provides mental health kits and holiday visits to patients..

More than 100 children up to age 11 took part in the project.

They put together body care kits, bagged donated stuffed animals and made pinwheels. They also decorated placemats for the Christian County food pantry, Least of These, "and to be able to see them with their smiles light up as they knew that they were helping other children in need — those that are in hospitals and going through difficult times — it just brings a happiness and joy to us," said Brett Johnson, the president of the Springfield Missouri South Stake.

“Our mission is not only to serve patients, but also provide an opportunity for children and youth to serve in our community,” said Deanna Carpenter, board member of Holidays in Hospitals, in a press release. “These children are making a difference and learning compassion for others.”

LDS is divided into geographical areas called stakes. The children that participated in this service project are from the Primary, or children’s ministry, of the Springfield Missouri South Stake. The Springfield South Stake is composed of eight congregations from south Springfield and its suburbs. It represents over 3,200 members in the area, according to LDS in the press release.

The kids put together more than 2,700 items for Holidays in Hospitals to hand out to those in the hospital over the coming holidays.

