Ozark aims to draft city charter

The City of Ozark will soon ask its voters to consider appointing a commission to draft a charter for the city.

Missouri allows what’s called home rule, for cities with large enough populations. Ozark is currently considered a fourth class city, as are Branson and Willard for example, and most of Missouri’s small cities. They follow standard laws and procedures set by the state.

Nixa, Republic and Springfield all have established home rule and can write and rewrite their own charters.

Ozark Alderman and Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Galloway said more self-governance could mean more flexibility for the city and its residents.

“We don't have a lot of autonomy on handling things such as zoning, handling public nuisances,” Galloway explained. “We are required to follow state statutes as to those issues and more.”

He also says it can empower the city to develop dynamic solutions to the dynamic problems and opportunities of a rapidly developing community.

“It can be frustrating,” he said “for board members to be hamstrung by laws that were created in Jefferson City that don't necessarily reflect the concerns that a growing city has. But there's also another element of it, too. One thing that the opportunity that a charter city gives Ozark is a way to professionalize the structure of government.”

A more professional government can be equated with more power vested in professional administrators. The sort of experts that can facilitate and guide large cities through complex projects and development deals.

Galloway also points to citizen referendums and initiative petitions. Those aren’t allowed in fourth class cities, but can be included in home rule charters.

He says it would be up to the city’s voters and the commission it chooses to draft a charter to decide what to include.

In April, Ozark voters will decide whether the city should establish a commission to frame a charter and who will be on that commission. Once drafted any potential charter would go up for its own vote at a later date.