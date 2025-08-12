EaglePicher expands operations with a second factory in Pittsburg, Kansas

EaglePicher is building its second facility in Pittsburg, Kansas. The battery company's goal for this new facility is to make parts for long-lasting thermal batteries used in military applications, including missiles. Factory production will primarily support the United States Department of Defense.

EaglePicher's Vice President of Defense Systems Ron Nowlin said the demand for weapons batteries is driving the construction of the factory.

The company did not cite any specific conflict, but says the geopolitical climate is leading to a demand to 'stockpile' military.

"It'll be a very unique capability for the area, and it's going to be targeted on supporting the eagle pitcher production line," explained Nowlin.

The new facility makes what is called 'headers' for the thermal batteries. They're the round part of the top and bottom of the battery that connects it to power. They don't carry any power unless they're connected to an ignitor. According to Nowlin, thermal batteries are ideal for military operations.

"So in the case of a missile or a munition, it can set dormant. And when they need the power, they just send a command signal to it to activate it, and it will provide the power from that point on," explained Nowlin.

The 20,000 square foot building will offer a significant economic boon to Pittsburgh. Nowlin says the factory will provide 40 to 50 jobs in the area and will be paid 'above the average area wage' according to the press release for the facility.

The first-year revenue projection is $10 million, with $15-17 million expected in the following three years.

Greg Kirk will be the building's project manager. Branco Enterprises in Neosho, MO, will serve as the Contractor.

Daron Hall, the Pittsburgh city manager, is excited about this new economic opportunity for the city.

"They're willing to double down, if you will, in Pittsburgh, and hopefully this will be the continuation of a very productive relationship that we've already had into the future," explained Hall.

Building construction is expected to end by April 2026, with the factory starting operations later that year.

EaglePicher Technologies is a leading producer of batteries and energy storage devices. It has served mission-critical space, defense, and aviation battery markets for more than 80 years. The batteries are a key component for U.S. space programs, crewless underwater vehicles, launch vehicles, and more than 85% of the U.S. missile platforms.

