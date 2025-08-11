Missouri State Board of Governors is pleased with the MSU president's inaugural year

The Missouri State University Board of Governors has given MSU President Dr. Richard “Biff” Williams a positive evaluation at the end of his first year.

According to the board, Williams focused on four key objectives during his first year and was successful in delivering results.

He executed the presidential transition plan, which included conducting a comprehensive assessment of campus operations and establishing meaningful connections with the Springfield community, it said.

Williams also led the university as it developed a five-year strategic plan, he defined core values and principles for the administrative team and successfully filled key leadership positions. And he oversaw Missouri State’s transition to Conference USA.

“President Williams has demonstrated exceptional leadership in his first year,” said Board Chair Tim Francka in a news release. “His systematic approach to understanding our institution and community has laid a strong foundation for Missouri State’s future.”

Williams will receive a $600 salary increase. He also received a $50,000 deferred compensation incentive bonus, which was included in his original contract.

Williams announced he’ll use the net pay of his bonus to create an endowed scholarship for Missouri State students, according to the university.

His contract goes through June 30, 2029.