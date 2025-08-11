© 2025 KSMU Radio
Missouri State Board of Governors is pleased with the MSU president's inaugural year

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published August 11, 2025 at 8:47 AM CDT
Dr. Richard "Biff" Williams speaks at his inauguration as president of Missouri State University on October 17, 2024.
Missouri State University
Dr. Richard "Biff" Williams took the helm of MO State on July 1, 2024.

The Missouri State University Board of Governors has given MSU President Dr. Richard “Biff” Williams a positive evaluation at the end of his first year.

According to the board, Williams focused on four key objectives during his first year and was successful in delivering results.

He executed the presidential transition plan, which included conducting a comprehensive assessment of campus operations and establishing meaningful connections with the Springfield community, it said.

Williams also led the university as it developed a five-year strategic plan, he defined core values and principles for the administrative team and successfully filled key leadership positions. And he oversaw Missouri State’s transition to Conference USA.

“President Williams has demonstrated exceptional leadership in his first year,” said Board Chair Tim Francka in a news release. “His systematic approach to understanding our institution and community has laid a strong foundation for Missouri State’s future.”

Williams will receive a $600 salary increase. He also received a $50,000 deferred compensation incentive bonus, which was included in his original contract.

Williams announced he’ll use the net pay of his bonus to create an endowed scholarship for Missouri State students, according to the university.

His contract goes through June 30, 2029.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
